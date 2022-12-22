Watch CBS News
Firefighters respond to blaze at sober living facility in Arleta

By Danielle Radin

/ CBS Los Angeles

A fire was burning in a building in the 14200 block of West Judd Street in Arleta.

The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the two-story building is a sober living facility. The fire was burning on the second floor, extending into the attic. 

All 11 occupants of the building were accounted for. A 41-year-old man was taken to a hospital in serious condition for treatment of "burn/respiratory injuries," firefighters reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on December 22, 2022 / 9:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

