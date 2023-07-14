Watch CBS News
Firefighters respond to brush fire in Hacienda Heights

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles County Fire Department units are responding to a roughly half-acre brush fire burning in the area of Turnbull Canyon Road and Las Lomitas Drive in Hacienda Heights.

The fire broke out around 4:28 p.m. Friday. At least one structure is possibly in the fire's path.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on July 14, 2023 / 4:58 PM

