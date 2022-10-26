Firefighters respond to blaze at abandoned church in South LA

Firefighters battled and contained a blaze at an abandoned one-story church Wednesday in South Los Angeles.

Fire crews were called at 4:28 a.m. to 10625 S Main St. west of San Pedro Street where they found flames coming from the church's roof, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

Firefighters used ladder pipes and large hand lines to get control of the flames and kept it from spreading to a nearby collection of approximately 3,500 square feet of buildings built in the late 1940s.

It took 32 firefighters one hour to extinguish the flames.

Prange said the department's Arson Section would be in charge of investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.