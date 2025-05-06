Firefighters rescue person trapped in Beverly Grove manhole

Firefighters rescued a man who became trapped inside of a manhole in Beverly Grove on Tuesday.

They were called to the 150 block of S. San Vicente Boulevard at around 3:45 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Upon arrival, they found the man unable to get out under his own power.

SkyCal was overhead as crews helped the man, who was completely naked aside from a blanket provided by firefighters, from the hole and wheeled him to an awaiting ambulance.

It's unclear what injuries the man may have suffered, but he appeared to be alert as he was loaded into the back.

There was no information immediately available on why the man was inside of the manhole in the first place.