Firefighters responded to reports of smoke and flames at a Downey home early Thursday morning, and when they arrived they found one person trapped in a back room of the home.

Crews rescued the person from the burning house on Luxor Street, near Firestone Boulevard and the 710 Freeway around 6:30 a.m.

The rescued victim was taken to a hospital, in unknown condition. Initial reports say the fire started from an oxygen tank in the home.

Downey firefighters work to put out flames at a Luxor Street house fire. KCAL News