Firefighters quickly knock down brush fire in Sun Valley

Lanes have reopened after a brush fire along the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley.

The so-called Penrose fire grew to about 2 acres and spread to a nearby building on Saturday.

The fire was elevated to "major emergency status" and over 150 firefighters were dispatched.

No injuries were reported and crews say the heavy winds are what fueled the flames.

Firefighters say they had started a quick response on the fire because firefighters were already in the area due to the high fire danger as a result of the weather.

"Because of the weather and because of what was already anticipated of what the fire danger was, we had pre-deployed fire companies in the Valley, all the way from the Harbor to downtown Los Angeles, that had already started a quick response on this," said Capt. Cody Weireter of the LA Fire Department.

A red flag warning remains in effect due to the Santa Ana winds and low humidity across the Los Angeles and Ventura counties.