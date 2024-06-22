Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters investigating suspicious fire in Venice

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Firefighters investigating suspicious fire in Venice
Firefighters investigating suspicious fire in Venice 00:17

Police are investigating a fire that they believe may have been ignited under suspicious circumstances in Venice early Saturday. 

The fire was reported at around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard, where they found a rubbish fire burning near a building, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials. 

They were able to quickly extinguish the flames before they spread to any structures in the surrounding area. 

Firefighters were actively investigating reports from witnesses who claim that the fire was started by a person. 

Video from the scene shows a large plume of black smoke filling the sky behind an AT&T building. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on June 22, 2024 / 8:15 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.