Firefighters investigating suspicious fire in Venice

Police are investigating a fire that they believe may have been ignited under suspicious circumstances in Venice early Saturday.

The fire was reported at around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard, where they found a rubbish fire burning near a building, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

They were able to quickly extinguish the flames before they spread to any structures in the surrounding area.

Firefighters were actively investigating reports from witnesses who claim that the fire was started by a person.

Video from the scene shows a large plume of black smoke filling the sky behind an AT&T building.