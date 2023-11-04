Watch CBS News
Firefighters get handle on duplex fire in Westlake

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department are working to put out heavy flames in a reportedly vacant Craftsman-style house in the 700 block of South Hartford Avenue in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, says the LAFD's Brian Humphrey.

The fire broke out around 7:28 p.m. Saturday. At least one person was hurt in the blaze but the extent of the injuries is unclear at this time. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on November 4, 2023 / 9:16 PM PDT

