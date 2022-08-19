Firefighters extinguish structure fire in Compton
Firefighters quickly handled a structure fire in Compton Thursday morning.
The blaze was first reported at around 7:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of N. Mona Boulevard, where Compton Fire Department firefighters found a structure engulfed in flames.
Crews battled the fire from the ground and from a nearby roof, as shown when Sky2 arrived at the scene.
The fire had been contained by 8 a.m., though Sky2 showed that the structure had sustained considerable damage as a result of the flames, with just the frame remaining amongst the burnt out debris.
It was not immediately clear what started the fire.
