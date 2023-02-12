Firefighters extinguish blaze at commercial building in Downtown L.A.

Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out at a commercial building in Downtown Los Angeles Saturday evening.

According to a statement from Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire was first reported just before 5:30 p.m. in a 16,000-square-foot building in the 1000 block of San Julian Street.

"The first 66 LAFD firefighters to arrive found a 400-foot-by-40-foot structure with fire inside, the majority of which was isolated to a mezzanine," the statement said.

The fire was contained by 5:55 p.m.

There were no injuries reported.

Investigators were working to determine a cause of the fire.