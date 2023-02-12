Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters extinguish blaze at commercial building in Downtown L.A.

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out at a commercial building in Downtown Los Angeles Saturday evening. 

According to a statement from Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire was first reported just before 5:30 p.m. in a 16,000-square-foot building in the 1000 block of San Julian Street. 

"The first 66 LAFD firefighters to arrive found a 400-foot-by-40-foot structure with fire inside, the majority of which was isolated to a mezzanine," the statement said. 

The fire was contained by 5:55 p.m.

There were no injuries reported. 

Investigators were working to determine a cause of the fire. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 11, 2023 / 7:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.