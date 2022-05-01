Watch CBS News

Firefighters extinguish blaze at clothing store in downtown LA

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Firefighters extinguish blaze at clothing store in downtown LA 00:22

Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire at a two-story building in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday. 

The fire at the clothing store broke out around 3:30 a.m. at the Nice Cap clothing store on Los Angeles Street near 14th Street. 

Firefighters had to cut through the roller shutters on the front and an iron gate in the back to put out the flames. It took them an hour to knock down the fire. 

No one was hurt. 

First published on May 1, 2022 / 9:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.