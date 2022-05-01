Firefighters extinguish blaze at clothing store in downtown LA

Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire at a two-story building in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

The fire at the clothing store broke out around 3:30 a.m. at the Nice Cap clothing store on Los Angeles Street near 14th Street.

Firefighters had to cut through the roller shutters on the front and an iron gate in the back to put out the flames. It took them an hour to knock down the fire.

No one was hurt.