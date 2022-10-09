Firefighters engage Third Alarm fire in Arcadia
Firefighters were engaged with a Third Alarm in Arcadia late Saturday evening.
The fire was first reported at around 9:55 p.m. on 1st Avenue and Santa Clara Street at a commercial building.
Large plumes of smoke and flames could be seen escaping from the roof of the structure.
The cause of the fire was not known.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
