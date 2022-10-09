Watch CBS News
Firefighters engage Third Alarm fire in Arcadia

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Firefighters were engaged with a Third Alarm in Arcadia late Saturday evening. 

The fire was first reported at around 9:55 p.m. on 1st Avenue and Santa Clara Street at a commercial building. 

Large plumes of smoke and flames could be seen escaping from the roof of the structure. 

The cause of the fire was not known. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on October 8, 2022 / 10:51 PM

