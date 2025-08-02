Firefighters control large blaze at South Gate auto shop

It took firefighters nearly an hour to extinguish a large fire burning at a South Gate auto shop on Saturday morning.

The fire was first reported at around 1:15 a.m. in the 5900 block of E. Firestone Boulevard near El Paseo Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, crews designated the fire a second alarm due to large flames shooting from the roof of the building.

Nearly 80 firefighters were called to assist with the battle, which could be seen from video captured by bystanders. Some firefighters stood on tall towers extending above the fire as they pointed houses onto the blaze.

It's unclear what sparked the fire and an investigation is underway.

No injuries were reported.