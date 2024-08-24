Firefighters contain fire burning at South LA home before it reaches church next door

Firefighters worked quickly to contain a fire that nearly spread to a South Los Angeles church on Saturday.

The blaze was reported a little before 4:10 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of E. 35th Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find a single-story house, located behind a two-story house and next door to a church, showing heavy flames and smoke. With SkyCal overhead, it appeared that the residence was called the "Trinity St. Gathering House."

It took a little over 20 minutes before 46 firefighters were able to contain the blaze, preventing it from spreading to any of the nearby buildings.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire caused downed power lines, firefighters said, prompting them to call Los Angeles Department of Water and Power officials to the scene.