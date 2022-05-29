Firefighters battling blaze at commercial building in North Hollywood

Fire crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department were battling a fire at a one-story commercial building in North Hollywood Saturday, in the 6800 block of Troost Ave.

CBSLA

After part of the building's roof collapsed, crews were ordered out of the structure to ensure that all fire companies were safe. Fighters were then transitioning into defensive mode on the blaze.

According to LAFD's Margaret Stewart, the fire was reported at 5:09 p.m., with the front of the building's roof collapsing at around 5:25 p.m.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

LAFD Alert- North Hollywood Structure Fire 6881 N Troost Av MAP: https://t.co/0C1ajuQ4I5 FS89; DETAILS: https://t.co/Y0crkZ2GrJ — LAFD (@LAFD) May 29, 2022