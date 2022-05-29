Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters battling blaze at commercial building in North Hollywood

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Fire crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department were battling a fire at a one-story commercial building in North Hollywood Saturday, in the 6800 block of Troost Ave. 

screen-shot-2022-05-28-at-5-30-17-pm.png
CBSLA

After part of the building's roof collapsed, crews were ordered out of the structure to ensure that all fire companies were safe. Fighters were then transitioning into defensive mode on the blaze. 

According to LAFD's Margaret Stewart, the fire was reported at 5:09 p.m., with the front of the building's roof collapsing at around 5:25 p.m.

So far, no injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for details. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on May 28, 2022 / 5:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.