Firefighters battle structure fire in Chinatown

Firefighters made quick work of a structure fire in Chinatown Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported at around 2:15 p.m., located within a two-story building on N. New High Street.

Firefighters believe that the building, approximately 100 feet by 50 feet, was used for commercial purposes.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire was located on the second floor of the building, and with Sky9 overhead, firefighters could be seen working to create an opening on the roof to release smoke filling the structure.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.