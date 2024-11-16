Massive fire destroys AutoZone, damages two other businesses in Hollywood

An AutoZone was destroyed and two other businesses were damaged when a "major emergency" fire broke out in Hollywood on Saturday.

The fire was first reported at around 4:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of N. Highland Avenue, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews arrived and found heavy smoke showing from the roof of the building, which is part of an L-shaped one-story strip mall.

Massive flames extending from the roof of a burning auto parts shop in Hollywood on Nov. 16, 2024. KCAL News

After about 10 minutes, large flames began to protrude from the roof, which was visible with SkyCal overhead. Firefighters could be seen attempting to fight the flames from above via a ladder.

Crews reported that the building suffered a "structural compromise" as a result of the fire, which took just over two hours to extinguish.

The fire "destroyed an AutoZone automotive parts store, and caused heavy damage to a pair of adjoining restaurants," firefighters said. The other two businesses were a Fat Sal's sandwich shop and Sushi Ajito.

It's unclear how the fire started and if any injuries were suffered.

The aftermath of the massive "major emergency" fire that broke out at an AutoZone in Hollywood before spreading to two nearby restaurants on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. KCAL News

"Though initial 9-1-1 callers described an 'explosive fire' they believed to have involved a 'battery' within the automotive parts store, the specific cause of the fire remains the focus of an active Fire Department investigation," LAFD said in a press release.

Highland Avenue between De Longpre Avenue and Lexington Avenue were closed to the public until firefighters had concluded their firefight.