Firefighters battle large flames at commercial building in Los Angeles

Firefighters responded to a massive fire on the roof of a commercial building downtown Los Angeles Friday morning.

Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. to the 1400 block of South Main Street by the 10 Freeway in the Fashion District, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived to the scene they quickly went into defensive mode after they found massive flames along with large amount of smoke coming from the roof.

Flames were still seen coming from the building as of 6:45 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire is causing detours for LA Metro bus line 33, which will be impacted until 12 p.m. due to fire activity, officials said.