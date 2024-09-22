Firefighters battle challenging conditions as they work toward full containment of Airport Fire

Firefighters continued to battle challenging conditions Sunday as they work to contain the 23,519-acre Airport Fire in Lake Elsinore where warmer temperatures, drying vegetation, and shifting winds are anticipated.

The fire, which erupted September 9th, was 74 percent contained after destroying 160 structures and damaging 34 others. Approximately 20,780 structures remain threatened.

Though active flames remain scarce around the fire perimeter, pockets of heat in duff and leaf litter continue to smolder in certain areas, keeping crews vigilant. To aid in their efforts, drones equipped with infrared technology were being used by firefighters to identify remaining hotspots.

A closure remains in effect for the Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest though hikers and mountain bikers have been seen entering the restricted area. Authorities stressed the importance of not entering the closure area.

Earlier last week, an Orange County Fire Authority crew that had just finished a 12-hour shift battling the fire got into a fire truck crash that left eight of them injured, half of them remaining hospitalized with two in critical condition by the following evening. The handcrew had been battling the Airport Fire since it first broke out, OCFA Chief Brian Hennessey said.

On Saturday, authorities said 21 people have been wounded in the wildfire, including 19 firefighters and two civilians, one of whom suffered burn-related injuries.