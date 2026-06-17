Firefighters battle Boyle Heights commercial building blaze, shelter-in-place orders issued

Thick black smoke and flames are erupting from a solar-paneled commercial building in Boyle Heights, leading to a shelter-in-place order for neighboring areas.

The flames at the large building at 1400 S. Los Palos Street appear to be growing, with black smoke taking over.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department are at the scene, transitioning to defensive mode, with crews ordered off the roof around 3:25 p.m. as the fire spread across the solar panels.

The building is a large-scale logistics facility called Lineage, and according to its website, "Lineage's Los Palos facility offers cold storage, customs brokerage, drayage, and intermodal services."

LAFD issued the following shelter-in-place order:

"Shelter-in-Place Order due to hazardous materials nearby. Get inside IMMEDIATELY and close all windows and doors. Turn off air conditioning/heating. Bring all people and pets to an inside room and close all vents until you receive more instructions. You will be updated when the dangerous conditions have passed and it is safe to go outside."

South and southwest winds in the area are light and heading east, according to CBS LA meteorologist Liberté Chan. Neighborhoods downwind of Boyle Heights, like Vernon and Commerce, will be affected, Chan said.

The Los Angeles Police Department is on tactical alert for traffic control due to the fire.

LAFD issued shelter-in-place orders CBS LA