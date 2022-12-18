Firefighter injured during garage fire in Studio City

A firefighter was injured while battling a garage fire in Studio City late Friday evening.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 3800 block of North Eureka Drive at around 11:50 p.m. after learning of a fire inside of the garage of a one-story building.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a vehicle and other items inside of the garage burning.

It took 30 firefighters around 25 minutes to extinguish the flames.

The injured firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.