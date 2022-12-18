Watch CBS News
Firefighter injured during garage fire in Studio City

By CBSLA Staff

CBS Los Angeles

A firefighter was injured while battling a garage fire in Studio City late Friday evening. 

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 3800 block of North Eureka Drive at around 11:50 p.m. after learning of a fire inside of the garage of a one-story building. 

Upon arrival, firefighters found a vehicle and other items inside of the garage burning. 

It took 30 firefighters around 25 minutes to extinguish the flames. 

The injured firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. 

December 17, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

