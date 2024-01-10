Firearms detected at airport security checkpoints at all-time TSA high

Transportation security officials released record-breaking firearm numbers for 2023 at airport security checkpoints nationwide.

During 2023, the Transportation Security Administration discovered 6,737 firearms at security checkpoints compared to 6,542 firearms discovered in 2022. Approximately 93% of those intercepted in 2023 were loaded.

Jason Pantages, Federal Security Director, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said during a news conference at LAX Wednesday that 145 firearms were discovered at Southern California airports in 2022, with 81 of those from LAX.

Pantages couldn't pinpoint why the airport gun discovery numbers were so high in 2023, but only could speculate that travel is back after the pandemic and that many people just didn't realize their gun was in their carry-on bag.

"When you're traveling in general, make sure you start with an empty bag," Pantages said.

"It's a lot easier to pack an empty bag, you know what's in there to start with versus grabbing a bag from a closet or something like that and you don't have any idea what's in there."

Guns are allowed, but they must be in checked luggage, unloaded and in a locked hard-sided container. Rules also say that firearms and ammunition must be declared to the airline when checking bags at the ticket counter.

When a firearm is detected at a security checkpoint, law enforcement is contacted and the passenger and firearm are removed from the checkpoint area. Depending on local laws, the law enforcement officer may arrest or cite the passenger. TSA does not confiscate firearms.

"Firearms have never been allowed on board an aircraft," Pantages said. "They have to be in checked bags and most people that are coming through here are saying that they forgot it was in there. It's not an excuse, there are civil penalties involved."

Fines could be up to $15,000 with TSA PreCheck eligibility revoked for at least five years, and future enhanced screening may be conducted on violating passengers.

Replica firearms or anything resembling a firearm are also not permitted on board an aircraft or through a security checkpoint.