Fire truck hits and kills man outside Long Beach fire station

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, a Long Beach fire truck responding to a call struck and killed a man outside the downtown Belmont Shore station.

Around 12:30 a.m., units from Long Beach Fire Department Station 8 at Claremont Avenue and Second Street were responding to a call, and according to Long Beach Fire, they were involved in an "accident" with a man.

Firefighters tried to help the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Long Beach police are investigating the incident.