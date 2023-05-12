Fire rips through Montclair nonprofit that serves underprivileged youth

A Montclair nonprofit is asking for help after a fire ripped through their building Thursday morning.

For 20 years, the Vine Style Community Center has served underprivileged youth in San Bernardino, Riverside and Los Angeles counties by providing them with a musical outlet.

CEO Phil Roberts said the fire completely destroyed the center and the nonprofit lost thousands of dollars of training gear, food and vintage musical pieces. Vine Style also lost multiple guitars, a recording studio and microphones.

"We believe you got to have faith and put your faith to work," said Roberts. Just asking people to help us because we're going to need to come up with at least $100,000 to get this thing back in action. We're here to rebuild — that's our heart."

The nonprofit said that police have not uncovered what started the fire.