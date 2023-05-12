Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire rips through Montclair nonprofit that serves underprivileged youth

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Fire destroys thousands of dollars of equipment for Montclair nonprofit
Fire destroys thousands of dollars of equipment for Montclair nonprofit 01:24

A Montclair nonprofit is asking for help after a fire ripped through their building Thursday morning. 

For 20 years, the Vine Style Community Center has served underprivileged youth in San Bernardino, Riverside and Los Angeles counties by providing them with a musical outlet. 

CEO Phil Roberts said the fire completely destroyed the center and the nonprofit lost thousands of dollars of training gear, food and vintage musical pieces. Vine Style also lost multiple guitars, a recording studio and microphones. 

"We believe you got to have faith and put your faith to work," said Roberts. Just asking people to help us because we're going to need to come up with at least $100,000 to get this thing back in action. We're here to rebuild — that's our heart."

The nonprofit said that police have not uncovered what started the fire. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 10:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.