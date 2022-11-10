Fire damages boarded-up house in Westlake

A fire damaged a boarded-up house in the Westlake area Thursday, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters sent to the 700 block of South Hartford Avenue at 6:44 a.m. extinguished the flames on the second floor of the two-story building in 18 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Four people were found inside the house, the fire department reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.