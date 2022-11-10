Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire damages boarded-up house in Westlake

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A fire damaged a boarded-up house in the Westlake area Thursday, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters sent to the 700 block of South Hartford Avenue at 6:44 a.m. extinguished the flames on the second floor of the two-story building in 18 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Four people were found inside the house, the fire department reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 8:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.