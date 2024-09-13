Fire crews work to put out flames in Chinatown apartment buildings, 3 injured, 1 critical

Fire crews work to put out flames at multiple Chinatown apartment buildings, as residents evacuate

Los Angeles City Fire Department crews are battling a residential Chinatown fire that began early Friday morning in an apartment building under construction and quickly spread to an adjacent occupied apartment building.

LAFD Captain Adam VanGerpen said three people have been injured and one person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Ten people have been displaced.

Crews responded at 3:43 a.m. to the building under construction in the 800 block of Bunker Hill Avenue. VanGerpen said flames rapidly spread to the neighboring three-story apartment building, causing residents to evacuate. Firefighters are continuing to make sure all the residents are out of the building.

Other apartment buildings are affected as well, with fire crews working at each.

"So we have a total of three buildings that have been affected right now, but there's going to be some smoke damage, and we have firefighters in a fourth building as well," VanGerpen said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The LAFD Arson Section will be in charge of investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire crews work to put out flames in a Chinatown apartment fire, four buildings are affected. KCAL News