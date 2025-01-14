Fire crews ready for Particularly Dangerous Situation red flag warnings

Fire officials say Los Angeles County is ready for the latest critical fire weather warning, with more than 15,000 personnel, including firefighters, law enforcement, and other emergency support teams in place across Southern California.

The National Weather Service issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation red flag warning beginning at 4 a.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Areas like the San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu Coast, Ventura County valleys, San Fernando Valley, and the 118 and 210 freeway corridors could experience some of the strongest gusts.

Cal Fire reports that over 300 personnel are prepositioned for the Particularly Dangerous Situation red flag warning conditions.

This comes as fire crews work to expand and maintain containment lines around the Palisades and Eaton fires.

While red flag warnings and PDS's do not predict fires, the NWS said they do highlight an extremely dangerous environment, favorable to rapid fire growth if one was to start.

"Severe fire weather conditions will continue through tomorrow. The worst winds are predicted today for the late afternoon and into Wednesday. Please be assured that the LA County region is prepared," Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone said.

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley said the department has staffed all available resources and fire patrols and engines are being strategically placed in the high-fire risk areas of the city.

"Life-threatening, destructive, and widespread winds are already here. For this significant wind event, we are taking an aggressive lean-forward posture," Crowley said.

"We are carefully managing our operations so that we can quickly respond to any new fires, in addition to the increased call volume across the city of Los Angeles."

Weather officials say that while the conditions are expected to be particularly dangerous, this wind event is not expected to be as strong and destructive as last week's windstorm.

"Everybody is asking about firefighters and first responders. I'll tell you they are standing strong, they hold their heads up high and will continue to work hard for you," Crowley said.

Red Flag parking restrictions went into effect Monday in the city of Los Angeles due to the ongoing wind conditions, according to the

Los Angeles Fire Department. The restrictions are meant to ensure faster response times to fast-moving brush fires, and to help keep streets clear should evacuation orders be implemented.

Drivers are to look for "Red Flag Days" no parking signs to ensure compliance.