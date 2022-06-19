Fire crews battled large commercial fire at a San Bernardino pallet yard
Fire crews in San Bernardino on Saturday were fighting a three alarm commercial fire at a large pallet yard with multiple building caught in the blaze.
According to a tweet by the San Bernardino County Fire Department, 18 engines and four trucks were on the scene with multiple units fighting the flames from ladders.
At around 8 p.m. SBCFD tweeted that crews were working on fire suppression and using heavy equipment to move pallets around and limit fire growth.
