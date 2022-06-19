Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire crews battled large commercial fire at a San Bernardino pallet yard

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Fire crews battle large pallet fire in San Bernardino
Fire crews battle large pallet fire in San Bernardino 00:51

Fire crews in San Bernardino on Saturday were fighting a three alarm commercial fire at a large pallet yard with multiple building caught in the blaze.

pallet-yard-fire.png
CBSLA

According to a tweet by the San Bernardino County Fire Department, 18 engines and four trucks were on the scene with multiple units fighting the flames from ladders. 

At around 8 p.m. SBCFD tweeted that crews were working on fire suppression and using heavy equipment to move pallets around and limit fire growth. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 18, 2022 / 8:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.