Fire crews battled large commercial fire at a San Bernardino pallet yard

Fire crews in San Bernardino on Saturday were fighting a three alarm commercial fire at a large pallet yard with multiple building caught in the blaze.

According to a tweet by the San Bernardino County Fire Department, 18 engines and four trucks were on the scene with multiple units fighting the flames from ladders.

At around 8 p.m. SBCFD tweeted that crews were working on fire suppression and using heavy equipment to move pallets around and limit fire growth.

San Bernardino: (Update) Firefighters continue to work on fire suppression & exposure protection. Personnel utilizing heavy equipment to move pallets & limit fire growth. pic.twitter.com/lWkuXD7qnk — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) June 19, 2022