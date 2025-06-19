Fire crews battle downtown Los Angeles "major emergency" commercial building blaze

Los Angeles Fire Department crews are working to put out a commercial building fire in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:12 p.m., crews responded to a row of commercial buildings with heavy smoke showing at Winston Street near S. Los Angeles Street. Around 2:04 p.m., the incident reached "major emergency" status as smoke continued to billow from the rooftop, with visible flames.

The fire extended to the adjacent large commercial building, and with over 88 firefighters battling the flames, additional resources have been requested.

Residents are advised to avoid the area of Los Angeles Street, Winston Street, Wall Street and E. 4th St.

Fire crews attack a massive blaze that spread through a row of downtown LA commercial buildings. KCAL News

Los Angeles Fire Department crews battle a commercial building fire burning in the 200 block of East Winston Street that has been classified as a "major emergency." KCAL News