Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire crews battle downtown Los Angeles "major emergency" commercial building blaze

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Los Angeles Fire Department crews are working to put out a commercial building fire in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:12 p.m., crews responded to a row of commercial buildings with heavy smoke showing at Winston Street near S. Los Angeles Street. Around 2:04 p.m., the incident reached "major emergency" status as smoke continued to billow from the rooftop, with visible flames.

The fire extended to the adjacent large commercial building, and with over 88 firefighters battling the flames, additional resources have been requested.

Residents are advised to avoid the area of Los Angeles Street, Winston Street, Wall Street and E. 4th St.

screenshot-2025-06-19-150613.png
Fire crews attack a massive blaze that spread through a row of downtown LA commercial buildings. KCAL News
screenshot-2025-06-19-141254.png
Los Angeles Fire Department crews battle a commercial building fire burning in the 200 block of East Winston Street that has been classified as a "major emergency."  KCAL News
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.