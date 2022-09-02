Watch CBS News
Fire breaks out at Walnut home; no injuries reported

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A fire broke out Friday morning at a two-story home in Walnut. 

The scene of the fire is located at the 19648 Block of E. Stallion Cir., not far from Walnut High School. 

The house was damaged but fortunately no injuries were reported and firefighters managed to put out the fire in 40 minutes. 

It's unclear at this moment how the fire started. 

With the extreme heat wave continuing to wreak havoc on the southland, the threat of a fire is even more serious for residents.  

