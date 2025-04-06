Watch CBS News
Local News

Final pitch ball from 2024 World Series sells for $414,000 to aid Los Angeles fire victims

By
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.
Read Full Bio
Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The ball from the final pitch of the 2024 World Series, which secured the Los Angeles Dodgers' eighth MLB championship, was auctioned off on Saturday.

The historic ball, thrown by Walker Buehler to the Dodger catcher for strike three, clinched the Dodgers' 7-6 Game 5 win over the New York Yankees. It sold for $414,000, with all proceeds going to support victims of the Los Angeles fires.

"I was honored to play a small part in something so important and historic," said Harlan Werner of The Memorabilia Network, which hosted the auction  "I am pleased with the results and grateful for the trust from all parties involved."    

The auction was a collaboration between the Catching Hope Foundation, the Buehler Family Foundation, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, uniting to aid wildfire relief efforts.

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.