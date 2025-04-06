Final pitch ball from 2024 World Series sells for $414,000 to aid Los Angeles fire victims

The ball from the final pitch of the 2024 World Series, which secured the Los Angeles Dodgers' eighth MLB championship, was auctioned off on Saturday.

The historic ball, thrown by Walker Buehler to the Dodger catcher for strike three, clinched the Dodgers' 7-6 Game 5 win over the New York Yankees. It sold for $414,000, with all proceeds going to support victims of the Los Angeles fires.

"I was honored to play a small part in something so important and historic," said Harlan Werner of The Memorabilia Network, which hosted the auction "I am pleased with the results and grateful for the trust from all parties involved."

The auction was a collaboration between the Catching Hope Foundation, the Buehler Family Foundation, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, uniting to aid wildfire relief efforts.