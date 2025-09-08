First chance to secure FIFA World Cup tickets begins Wednesday

The countdown to the FIFA World Cup 26 is on, as the first phase of ticket sales opens this week with the Visa Presale Draw.

Taking place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City, Mexico.

FIFA organizers said that tickets are being released in phases due to anticipated high demand, with the first phase available exclusively to Visa cardholders from September 10 to September 19.

Tickets start at $60 for group stage matches and reach up to $6,730 for the most exclusive seats at the World Cup final. Fans aged 18 and older are asked to register at FIFA.com/tickets to participate in the first-phase draw.

"With just ten months to go until the FIFA World Cup 26 kicks off, we are excited to launch the first phase of ticket sales for the tournament," said FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer, Heimo Schirgi.

"This marks a momentous milestone as we build up to this historic event, and we look forward to millions of fans joining us in North America next June."

The timing of a fan's entry into the draw will not impact the chance of success, as the selection process is random. Successful applicants will be notified through email, starting Sept. 29, and will be given a date and time slot to purchase tickets (subject to availability), with the purchasing window starting from Oct. 1.

However, a successful draw application does not guarantee that tickets will be available for purchase during the time slot.

When ticket sales start, single-match tickets to all 104 matches will be made available. Venue-specific tickets and team-specific tickets will also be made available.

More ticket sales will launch in the coming months, with additional ticket sale phases in October and through to the final match on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

Phase 2

Similar to the first phase, the Early Ticket Draw has a window of registration from Oct. 27 -- 31, with purchase time slots from mid-November to early December. Applicants will be randomly selected, with successful applicants given a time slot to purchase tickets (subject to availability).

Phase 3

Registration for the Random Selection Draw will take place shortly after the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26. During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches after the final draw has revealed most of the group-stage matchups.

Closer to the tournament, fans will be able to buy any remaining inventory on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additionally, FIFA will launch a secure, official resale platform for eligible ticket holders at FIFA.com/tickets later this year.

Fans can already purchase single-match and multi-match hospitality packages, inclusive of match tickets at FIFA.com/hospitality.

