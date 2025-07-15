Ticket details revealed for Los Angeles area's SoFi Stadium at 2026 FIFA World Cup

Soccer fans across the globe, and in Los Angeles, are a step closer to securing their seats for the most-watched sporting event in the world.

Ticketing details were finally announced for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, and the rollout looks to be a couple of months away. Fans will hope for their chance at tickets through a lottery system.

The first opportunity for fans to apply for the initial draw is Wednesday, Sept. 10. FIFA hasn't yet announced the method it'll use to decide, or how fans can apply, but those interested were encouraged to sign up for a mailing list found here.

"Following the incredible success of the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, excitement is reaching new heights for the FIFA World Cup 26," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "We're looking forward to welcoming the world back to North America, as Canada, Mexico and the United States host what will be the biggest and greatest sporting event ever. We encourage fans everywhere to get ready to secure their place – these will be the most coveted seats in world sport."

The tickets will be released in phases due to high demand, FIFA said. Only the first application date has been announced as of Tuesday.

Each phase may use different purchasing processes, payment methods and ticket products.

Team USA in LA

Southern California soccer fans will be treated to eight matches during the tournament at SoFi Stadium, including two of the three group stage games for the U.S. Men's National Team. The Americans will open up play at SoFi Stadium on Friday, June 12, 2026.

The matchups will be determined in December, when the World Cup Draw takes place. Then, the U.S. team will learn its Group D opponents and times for the games will be determined.

SoFi Stadium will host five group stage games, two Round of 32 games and one Quarterfinal.

Hospitality packages for most matches through the Round of 32 are already available for purchase. The L.A. packages start at $1,400 per person for group stage games.