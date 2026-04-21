FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets go on sale Wednesday for all 104 matches

With just 50 days until the FIFA World Cup 2026 begins, event organizers are set to release tickets for all 104 matches of the international soccer tournament.

The ticket drop is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. PDT and can be accessed at FIFA.com/tickets.

Fans can purchase tickets across the first and third front-row seat categories, depending on the match as part of the "Last-Minute Sales Phase." It runs until the end of the tournament as a way to allow the general public to get tickets on a first-come, first-served basis, according to organizers.

When purchasing, fans will be able to see matches and categories for which tickets are available and select specific seats before proceeding with their purchase. Once payment is complete, a confirmation email will be sent. Fans can choose via the "book the best seat" feature or by choosing from the seat map provided.

They advised that purchasing a match ticket does not guarantee admission to a host country and said that fans should visit the government website for each host country to check entry requirements.

Organizers said that additional tickets will be released on an ongoing basis until July 19, when the tournament ends at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Eight matches will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, starting with the U.S.-Paraguay match on June 12. The tournament is being held at 16 venues across North America; two in Canada, three in Mexico and 11 in the U.S.

The 2026 World Cup is anticipated to break the record for fan attendance, which was set in 1994 with just over 3.5 million fans. Organizers say that 5 million tickets have already been sold.