Casa México in Los Angeles will host free 2026 FIFA World Cup viewing and more

Starting in June, Casa México Los Angeles will be a cultural hub and host events during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which takes place in Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

In all, 104 matches will be played with 48 teams competing for the cup, from June 11 through July 19. Eight matches will be played in Los Angeles, and Mexico vs. South Africa kick off the 2026 games in Mexico City.

Since not all fans can attend the games in person, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in the historic El Pueblo de Los Angeles neighborhood, named Casa México, will be a place to watch matches, bond with other fans, and celebrate Mexican culture, for free.

"Casa México Los Angeles 2026 will be a gathering place to celebrate the best of Mexico: our culture, our creativity, and our passion for soccer," said Carlos González Gutiérrez, Consul General of Mexico in Los Angeles.

"It is a nonprofit initiative designed to generate cultural, community, and social impact, and to leave a positive legacy beyond the World Cup."

Casa México will be open to the public for the duration of the World Cup, from June 11 to July 19. For more than five weeks, the center will offer free live broadcasts of matches featuring the Mexican National Team and other national teams, music, visual arts, cultural programming, and special activations from Mexican states showcasing their culture, food, crafts, and tourist attractions.

National Hospitality Houses are dynamic cultural stages hosted by participating countries during major sporting events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

