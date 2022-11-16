Fierce winds blast through Southern California, fueling Fontana house fire

Fierce winds fueled fires and overturned big rigs in Southern California Wednesday.

The high winds helped a fire spread to two homes on Boyle Avenue in Fontana, destroying both.

The fire began as a vegetation fire on the side of the 10 Freeway but the strong winds quickly swept it into a residential area.

Several big rigs in the Inland Empire area were also overturned Wednesday morning due to the high winds.

A high wind warning remains in effect by the National Weather Service from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo.