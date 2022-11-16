Watch CBS News
High winds overturn three big rigs in Inland Empire

By Danielle Radin

/ CBS Los Angeles

At least three big rigs were overturned in the Inland Empire area when high winds swept through Southern California, causing dangerous driving conditions Wednesday in some areas. 

In Rancho Cucamonga, a big rig was leaning over the side of the freeway on the eastbound 210 at Day Creek Road. 

The California Highway Patrol shut down Day Creek Road underneath the tipped-over big rig. 

There was also an overturned big rig on the southbound 15 Freeway in Fontana. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on November 16, 2022 / 7:49 AM

