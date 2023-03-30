Fernando Valenzuela to throw out Dodgers season opening pitch

It's the Dodgers season opener Thursday night, and it could be said it's a sneak-peak of "Fernandomania."

A giant full-stretch, pitcher posture mural of former Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela covers a stadium wall. And Thursday night, the two-time World Series champion will be there in person to throw out one of the ceremonial opening pitches.

Former Dodger great Steve Garvey said Valenzuela is being celebrated this year, as he should be. "There's a new book out by Erik Sherman, it's called 'Daybreak at Chavez Ravine,' which talks about Fernandomania and Fernando's effect on Chavez Ravine number one, and baseball number two, and Dodger history. It's a great book … I'll have a tear in my eye when his number is retired," said Garvey.

Fernandomania will converge officially on Dodger Stadium in August, when the Dodgers retire Valenzuela's No. 34 during ceremonies and events over three games.

Valenzuela was a member of two World Series championship teams, won the 1981 Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Awards, was selected to six All-Star teams, and even won two Silver Slugger Awards (1981, 1983) during his 11 years with the Dodgers from 1980-90.

"To be a part of the group that includes so many legends is a great honor," Valenzuela said. "But also for the fans -- the support they've given me as a player and working for the Dodgers, this is also for them. I'm happy for all the fans and all the people who have followed my career. They're going to be very excited to know that my No. 34 is being retired."

Valenzuela's number "34" will take its place among those previously displayed on the left field club level: Pee Wee Reese (#1), Tommy Lasorda (#2), Duke Snider (#4), Gil Hodges (#14). Jim Gilliam (#19), Don Sutton (#20), Walter Alston (#24), Sandy Koufax (#32), Roy Campanella (#39), Jackie Robinson (#42), Don Drysdale (#53) and Hall of Fame broadcasters Vin Scully and Jaime Jarrín.