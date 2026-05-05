Federal investigation targets LAUSD's handling of teachers accused of sexual misconduct

The U.S. Department of Education announced a civil rights investigation into the Los Angeles Unified School District's policy to reassign instead of firing teachers accused of sexual misconduct with students.

Department of Education officials said LAUSD had "policies that appear to automatically reassign teachers accused of sexual misconduct with students, including engaging in exploitative 'romantic relationships,' to another school."

"Under Title IX, schools must respond appropriately and address claims of sexual misconduct, including sexual harassment and assault, in a timely manner, but the district seems to be putting the continued employment of sexual predators above the safety of students," Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said in a statement.

In response to the claims, an LAUSD spokesperson denied the allegation, writing, "This is not true." The district added that it takes "all allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment with the utmost seriousness."

"The District follows established Title IX procedures and other applicable laws and regulations, which are designed to ensure a fair, thorough, and impartial process for all parties," the spokesperson wrote. "When allegations are reported, they are promptly reviewed, and appropriate interim measures are implemented to protect those involved. If violations are substantiated, the District takes decisive action in accordance with the law and our policies."

A worker walks through the lobby of the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) headquarters on February 25, 2026. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

The district may take "appropriate measures or discipline" at the end of an investigation, which includes firing the employee, according to LAUSD.

The spokesperson stated that the claims seem to stem from "confusion" about the district's reassignment protocol.

" 'Reassignment' typically means an employee is directed to remain at home and away from students and schools during an investigation," the spokesperson wrote. "Decisions about reassignment are guided first and foremost by the safety of students, staff, and the workplace. After an investigation concludes, appropriate measures or discipline may be taken, including termination of employment if warranted."

While announcing the investigation, the Department of Education mentioned a 2024 settlement between LAUSD and United Teachers Los Angeles, which is the union that represents teachers in the district.

The agreement, which stems from a union grievance filed in November 2023, outlines the conditions under which a teacher accused of misconduct with a student, employee or adult may be reassigned.

The 12 conditions outlined in the settlement include sexual harassment and sexual or romantic relationships with a student, regardless of age. Under the agreement, teachers can also be reassigned if they fail to report suspected child abuse or elder abuse, workplace dishonesty or if they are charged with a crime.

Similar to LAUSD, UTLA stated that there seems to be "a fundamental misunderstanding of what 'reassignment' entails under the policy."

"Employees accused of misconduct involving a student are reassigned to their homes while LAUSD and/or law enforcement conduct an investigation of the allegation," UTLA wrote. "They are not reassigned to another classroom or to any other setting where they would interact with students. This policy protects both students and staff and creates conditions for a thorough and appropriate investigation of allegations."