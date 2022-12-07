Watch CBS News
FBI reward: Suspect wanted for killing man in L.A. bar in 2006

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Carlos Serrano has been charged in California with murder, kidnapping, assault with a firearm and second-degree commercial burglary. FBI

The FBI announced a $5,000 reward Tuesday for information leading to the arrest of a convicted felon accused of killing a man in a Los Angeles bar in 2006.

Carlos Vasquez Serrano is suspected of shooting a man to death in a Los Angeles bar on Feb. 1, 2006. Serrano allegedly then broke into the bar's office and stole video-recording equipment, according to the FBI, then allegedly kidnapped a woman and fled to Mexico with her.

Carlos Serrano has been charged in California with murder, kidnapping, assault with a firearm and second-degree commercial burglary.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Oct. 10, 2012.

Carlos Vasquez Serrano, nickname "Cuate," is described as standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He previously lived in Bellflower.

The FBI believes Serrano may currently be living in Mexico.

Serrano is a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about Carlos Serrano is asked to contact the FBI or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.



