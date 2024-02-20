Watch CBS News
FBI joins investigation into explosion at Tustin shopping center

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Authorities, including the FBI, have launched an investigation into an explosion at a Tustin shopping center, a Tustin official said. 

The Tustin Police Department closed Kensington Park Drive between the Village and Valencia Avenue. The Village shopping center is also closed. 

Investigators described the explosive as a "homemade device." Officers detained one man walking away from the scene. They are currently questioning him. 

There are no injuries.

Matthew Rodriguez
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on February 20, 2024 / 3:25 PM PST

