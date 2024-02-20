FBI joins investigation into explosion at Tustin shopping center
Authorities, including the FBI, have launched an investigation into an explosion at a Tustin shopping center, a Tustin official said.
The Tustin Police Department closed Kensington Park Drive between the Village and Valencia Avenue. The Village shopping center is also closed.
Investigators described the explosive as a "homemade device." Officers detained one man walking away from the scene. They are currently questioning him.
There are no injuries.
