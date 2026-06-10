FBI serves search warrant at GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove following chemical crisis

The FBI served a search warrant at the GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove on Wednesday morning, following the chemical crisis.

Aerial footage of the scene showed agents from the FBI and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency at the facility in the 12000 block of Western Avenue.

The FBI Los Angeles office confirmed agents were executing a warrant at the location. A copy of the search warrant obtained by CBS News said officials were seeking to seize documents, records and devices related to methyl methacrylate and other hazardous substances.

Last month, a tank holding 6,500 gallons of methyl methacrylate at the GKN Aerospace facility was involved in a chemical crisis that forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes in six Orange County cities.

The tank carrying the highly flammable, toxic substance became compromised and at risk of exploding or leaking as the contents continued to self-heat. The ordeal spanned over five days as local first responders worked to mitigate the incident and reduce the risk to residents.

Soon after the incident began, California Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in Orange County.

Members of the community have been vocal about their frustrations with GKN and local officials, demanding transparency and answers about the incident.

"We cannot sleep at night with the GKN monster under our beds," one woman said at a special city council meeting on Tuesday night.