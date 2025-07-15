Father of U.S. Marines in Orange County released from ICE processing center

Orange County landscaper Narcisco Barranco, the father of three U.S. Marines, was released from Adelanto's Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center Tuesday.

Immigration agents arrested the undocumented 48-year-old outside of an IHOP in Santa Ana more than three weeks ago. Barranco's family said he arrived in the United States in the 1990s and was in the process of applying for parole in place, which is a program that allows the immediate relatives of military members to apply for legal status when he was arrested.

Witnesses recorded Barranco screaming in pain as four federal agents piled on top and punched him during the arrest. His son, Marine veteran Alejandro Barranco, said his father's shoulder was dislocated.

Department of Homeland Security officials defended the agents' actions, adding that Barranco is "an illegal alien who tried to evade law enforcement." They said a video from the incident shows Barranco swinging a weed whacker at an agent's face and refusing to comply with commands. Alejandro said his father did not have a criminal record and instinctively raised his weed whacker after he was sprayed with a chemical agent.

After three weeks in custody, Barranco was released from the Adelanto ICE facility once the family posted a bond for his release.

"I was just happy that I could finally hug him and see him face-to-face and take him home," Alejandro said. "He looks sad but at the same time happy because, I mean, he's coming home finally.

Outside the detention center, Alejandro explained that he feels his country has betrayed him.

"I have given so much," he said. "I was ready to give the ultimate sacrifice and then this type of stuff happens, it's just not fair."

Alejandro said his dad is still in pain and plans to visit a doctor. The family hopes to adjust Barranco's immigration status through parole in place.

Barranco has a hearing scheduled for next month.