Man fatally shot during pool party in Torrance

A man is dead after being shot at a pool party in Torrance Wednesday night.

The Torrance Police Department said around 8:58 p.m., they received calls of "shots fired" on the 23000 block of Huber Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found shell casings and a man who had been shot and was unresponsive. They tried life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members of the man told CBS Los Angeles that he had been shot during a celebratory end-of-college pool party.

Police encourage any witnesses who have information about the shooting to contact Torrance police at (310) 328-3456.