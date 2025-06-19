Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally shot during pool party in Torrance

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man is dead after being shot at a pool party in Torrance Wednesday night.

The Torrance Police Department said around 8:58 p.m., they received calls of "shots fired" on the 23000 block of Huber Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found shell casings and a man who had been shot and was unresponsive. They tried life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members of the man told CBS Los Angeles that he had been shot during a celebratory end-of-college pool party.

Police encourage any witnesses who have information about the shooting to contact Torrance police at (310) 328-3456. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.