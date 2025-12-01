Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating fatal Venice shooting

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Venice on Sunday night, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 2100 block of Walnut Avenue at 8:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He's been identified only as a 30-year-old Black man.

No suspect or motive has been identified, police said. The victim was not homeless, and it's not yet clear if the shooting was gang-related.

No additional details were immediately made available.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue