Police investigating fatal Venice shooting

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Venice on Sunday night, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 2100 block of Walnut Avenue at 8:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He's been identified only as a 30-year-old Black man.

No suspect or motive has been identified, police said. The victim was not homeless, and it's not yet clear if the shooting was gang-related.

No additional details were immediately made available.