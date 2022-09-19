Fatal shooting investigated at Encino home

A shooting in Encino is being investigated as a homicide Monday morning.

Police say the person who was killed had been staying at the house, on Martha Street near Zelzah Avenue, which was the site of a party Sunday. A friend took that person to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The person's name was not released.

Neighbors say there was a robbery that led to the shooting.

Officers are waiting for a search warrant so they can enter the house. More people are believed to be in the house, but it's not immediately known how many were there.

Police believe at least two suspects are wanted for this shooting.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.