Person dead after semitruck crash on eastbound 210 Freeway in San Fernando Valley

A person is dead after a semitruck crash on the eastbound 210 Freeway in Sylmar on Sunday morning.

The crash prompted a full freeway closure around 5:21 a.m. for several hours while police and fire crews were on the scene. Debris from the crash was scattered across the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert and was diverting traffic off on Roxford Street.

Details of what led up to the crash were not immediately known.