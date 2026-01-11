Watch CBS News
Local News

Person dead after semitruck crash on eastbound 210 Freeway in San Fernando Valley

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A person is dead after a semitruck crash on the eastbound 210 Freeway in Sylmar on Sunday morning.

The crash prompted a full freeway closure around 5:21 a.m. for several hours while police and fire crews were on the scene. Debris from the crash was scattered across the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert and was diverting traffic off on Roxford Street.

Details of what led up to the crash were not immediately known. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue