Man dead after police shooting at apartment complex in Harvard Heights

A man is dead after being shot by police at an apartment complex in the Harvard Heights neighborhood of South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Division responded to an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Ardmore Avenue for calls of "shots fired."

When police arrived, they encountered an alleged armed suspect. It is unknown what led up to the office involved shooting, but the man was struck by gunfire, taken into custody and then transported to a nearby hospital. The man was later pronounced dead by hospital staff, police said.

The LAPD recovered the man's alleged gun and casings from the scene, which will be reviewed as evidence.

No officers or anyone else from the public were injured during the incident. The area around Ardmore Avenue and 11th Street remains closed as of 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.