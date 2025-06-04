Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead after police shooting at apartment complex in Harvard Heights

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man is dead after being shot by police at an apartment complex in the Harvard Heights neighborhood of South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Division responded to an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Ardmore Avenue for calls of "shots fired."

When police arrived, they encountered an alleged armed suspect. It is unknown what led up to the office involved shooting, but the man was struck by gunfire, taken into custody and then transported to a nearby hospital. The man was later pronounced dead by hospital staff, police said.

The LAPD recovered the man's alleged gun and casings from the scene, which will be reviewed as evidence.

No officers or anyone else from the public were injured during the incident. The area around Ardmore Avenue and 11th Street remains closed as of 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.