Family of victim who died following fight at soccer game in Oxnard looking for answers

The family of Misael Sanchez, who died after a fight broke out during a soccer game, is searching for answers.

Sanchez died on Sunday, two weeks after the fight broke out during a soccer that was taking place at Oxnard High School.

Misael Sanchez GoFundMe

Sanchez fell to the ground and suffered cardiac arrest during the fight. He was rushed to a hospital but doctors told his family he would never regain consciousness.

CBSLA Reporter Joy Benedict spoke to Sanchez's loved ones on Thursday, who couldn't help but praise the life of Sanchez.

He was the first in his family to go to college, earn a masters and was working on earning his Ph. D.

"He was the one who showed everyone in this family that it is possible and with hard work anything can be done and accomplished," Eric Ambriz, Sanchez's cousin, said. "We're just asking for help, please provide us with that help and those answers to get justice for Misael."

The fight broke out during a recreational league game on July 10th. The fight allegedly began due to a referee's decision broke out. Dozens of people were involved.

"Can you imagine growing up and playing soccer years later for that to only be your death. We need justice for him!," Ambriz said.

Oxnard Police Department Commander Alex Arnett said a man was originally arrested on the scene.

However, no charges have been filed, because the coroner isn't sure exactly what caused Sanchez's heart to stop.

"Did he die at the hands of somebody else or it's a very good possibility that he had a pre-existing medical condition that nobody was aware of that caused him to die. We just don't know at this point," Arnett said.

But Sanchez's family believes this was no accident.

"We're asking if you have any videos, pictures, comments or any leads just to reach out to the police department," Ambriz said.

Oxnard PD has set up an anonymous line for anyone with potential leads to share with it on the force's Facebook page.