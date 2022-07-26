Soccer player dies after being injured in on-field brawl during game

A man who was injured in a brawl that broke out at a high school soccer game in Oxnard died Monday, police said.

Police said Misael Sanchez, 29, of Port Hueneme, died more than two weeks after an on-field fight, involving both players and spectators, erupted over a referee's decision during a July 10 game between adult soccer teams at Oxnard High School, CBS Los Angeles reported. Oxnard is a coastal city about an hour's drive west of Los Angeles.

Misael Sanchez GoFundMe

Sanchez was a player. One man was arrested on suspicion of battery, but the investigation is continuing, authorities said.

Police said investigators are "still searching for witnesses or anyone who might have video recorded all or part of the fight."

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office scheduled an autopsy Tuesday to determine the exact cause of his death.

Anyone with information about the game or the brawl is asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department.